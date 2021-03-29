why Century Aluminum Company [CENX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] jumped around 2.75 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.53 at the close of the session, up 17.43%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Century Aluminum Finalizes Mt. Holly Power Contract; Restart Project On Schedule.

Century Aluminum of South Carolina (CASC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), announced today it has finalized, and received all necessary approvals for, its new, three-year power contract with the South Carolina Public Service Authority (also known as Santee Cooper) for the Mt. Holly aluminum smelter. The contract will begin on April 1, 2021 and run through December 2023. As announced in December 2020, the contract provides a minimum 290MW of electric power, allowing the smelter to increase its production by 50 percent (resulting in total production of 75 percent of Mt. Holly’s full capacity once the restart project is completed). Restart work at the Mt. Holly smelter is already underway and is on schedule to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 in line with the Company’s previously issued comments.

Century Aluminum Company stock is now 68.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CENX Stock saw the intraday high of $18.96 and lowest of $16.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.60, which means current price is +104.98% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CENX reached a trading volume of 3174809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CENX in the course of the last twelve months was 48.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, CENX shares gained by 25.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 391.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.26, while it was recorded at 16.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.26. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.68.

Return on Total Capital for CENX is now -8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.59. Additionally, CENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] managed to generate an average of -$59,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Century Aluminum Company posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CENX.

There are presently around $866 million, or 55.60% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,677,179, which is approximately 2.433% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,659,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.88 million in CENX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $99.27 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly 2.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 7,183,221 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 8,278,526 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 31,279,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,741,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,377,427 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,680,322 shares during the same period.