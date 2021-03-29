why Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $212.16

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] gained 2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $229.50 price per share at the time. The company report on February 19, 2021 that JAKKS Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Substantial Progress on Improving Profitability.

Caterpillar Inc. represents 544.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $122.28 billion with the latest information. CAT stock price has been found in the range of $225.21 to $229.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 2913662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $212.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $220, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.97 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.95, while it was recorded at 223.85 for the last single week of trading, and 167.66 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +27.39. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.45. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $30,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caterpillar Inc. posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to -1.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $86,275 million, or 70.20% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,200,532, which is approximately -0.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 41,241,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.46 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.17 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 991 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 25,913,230 shares. Additionally, 680 investors decreased positions by around 21,894,850 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 328,116,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,924,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 300 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,364,875 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,989,939 shares during the same period.