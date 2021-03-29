Wall Street Analyst Resumed Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $25.50 at the close of the session, up 0.35%. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Sandra Sims-Williams Appointed Nielsen’s Chief Diversity Officer.

Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that Sandra Sims-Williams has been appointed Chief Diversity Officer for Nielsen. She will take over from CEO David Kenny, who has held the CDO title in addition to CEO, since February 2019.

Sims-Williams joined Nielsen in January 2020. She will continue to lead Nielsen’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) team, working to develop a more inclusive culture for the company and increase diverse representation. As CDO, Sandra continues to report to Kenny and remains part of Nielsen’s executive leadership team.

Nielsen Holdings plc stock is now 22.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLSN Stock saw the intraday high of $25.80 and lowest of $25.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.74, which means current price is +26.33% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 4714958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $26.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $20 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NLSN stock performed recently?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.90, while it was recorded at 25.48 for the last single week of trading, and 17.84 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.62 and a Gross Margin at +42.38. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for NLSN is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 430.81. Additionally, NLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] managed to generate an average of -$140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nielsen Holdings plc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $9,539 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,091,037, which is approximately 0.457% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 35,205,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $897.74 million in NLSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $851.2 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 24.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 48,222,601 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 58,753,427 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 267,113,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,089,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,786,080 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,734,962 shares during the same period.