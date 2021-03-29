Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.72%. The company report on March 27, 2021 that FRO – 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Frontline Ltd. advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on May 26, 2021. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 9, 2021. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Hamilton, Bermuda March 26, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, FRO stock dropped by -6.69%. The one-year Frontline Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.58. The average equity rating for FRO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.46 billion, with 197.71 million shares outstanding and 99.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, FRO stock reached a trading volume of 4162969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $5.50 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 14.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontline Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontline Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontline Ltd. go to 5.00%.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $304 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,818,351, which is approximately 17.327% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,295,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.93 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.72 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 5,068,270 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 10,747,707 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,789,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,605,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,628 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,993,762 shares during the same period.