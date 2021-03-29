Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] moved up 166.53: Why It’s Important

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [NASDAQ: WAFU] price surged by 166.53 percent to reach at $7.91.

A sum of 84134236 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 522.49K shares. Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares reached a high of $21.00 and dropped to a low of $8.50 until finishing in the latest session at $12.66.

Guru’s Opinion on Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wah Fu Education Group Limited is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAFU in the course of the last twelve months was 25.95.

WAFU Stock Performance Analysis:

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 113.13. With this latest performance, WAFU shares gained by 144.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 372.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 701.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.92 for Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wah Fu Education Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.87 and a Gross Margin at +39.92. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.96.

Return on Total Capital for WAFU is now -18.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.79. Additionally, WAFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] managed to generate an average of -$11,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of WAFU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAFU stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 22,929, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.04% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 12,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in WAFU stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $26000.0 in WAFU stock with ownership of nearly 1954.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited [NASDAQ:WAFU] by around 37,764 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 15,629 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 15,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAFU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,829 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 15,629 shares during the same period.