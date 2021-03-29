Tuya Inc. [TUYA] Stock trading around $24.64 per share: What’s Next?

Tuya Inc. [NYSE: TUYA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.91%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Tuya Smart and Elechomes Partner to Deploy Smart Home Products into the Global Market.

The cooperation will help Elechomes to develop more quality smart home products suitable for daily family life.

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT Cloud Platform, and Elechomes, a global e-commerce brand of premium smart home appliances owned by Shenzhen Thousandshores Co., Ltd, today announced a new partnership to leverage their respective advantages in technology and channels to jointly promote high-quality, well-designed, and affordable smart home products worldwide.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.72 billion, with 435.04 million shares outstanding and 417.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, TUYA stock reached a trading volume of 3833687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tuya Inc. [TUYA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuya Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.59.

TUYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91.

Insight into Tuya Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuya Inc. [TUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Tuya Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.20.

Return on Total Capital for TUYA is now -34.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Additionally, TUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Tuya Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.