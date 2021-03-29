TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $31

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TFFP] plunged by -$2.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.48 during the day while it closed the day at $13.03. The company report on March 26, 2021 that TFF Pharmaceuticals Prices Offering of Common Stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (“TFF”) technology platform, today announced that it has priced an underwritten offering of 2,855,000 shares of its common stock, 2,140,000 shares of which are to be sold by the Company and 715,000 shares of which are to be sold by Lung Therapeutics, Inc. (“Selling Stockholder”), at an offering price of $14.00 per share. TFFP expects the aggregate gross proceeds from this offering to be approximately $40 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, of which approximately $10 million of the gross proceeds will be received by the Selling Stockholder. TFFP expects to close the offering, subject to customary conditions, on or about March 30, 2021.

TFFP intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -17.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TFFP stock has declined by -15.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.57% and lost -9.01% year-on date.

The market cap for TFFP stock reached $349.46 million, with 20.43 million shares outstanding and 17.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 368.78K shares, TFFP reached a trading volume of 1505216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $18, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on TFFP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.69. With this latest performance, TFFP shares dropped by -9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 271.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFFP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.42, while it was recorded at 15.36 for the last single week of trading, and 13.70 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for TFFP is now -57.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] managed to generate an average of -$4,641,808 per employee.TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.40 and a Current Ratio set at 28.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFFP.

There are presently around $84 million, or 28.00% of TFFP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFFP stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,763,476, which is approximately -13.257% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; CORRIENTE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 1,350,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.59 million in TFFP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.17 million in TFFP stock with ownership of nearly 90.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TFFP] by around 1,601,639 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 532,156 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,329,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,463,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFFP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 781,674 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 51,211 shares during the same period.