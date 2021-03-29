TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Revenue clocked in at $2.94 billion, up 33.62% YTD: What’s Next?

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] loss -2.82% or -0.54 points to close at $18.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3107671 shares. The company report on March 23, 2021 that TEGNA Promotes Kristie Gonzales to Vice President, Media Operations, Overseeing KYTX in Tyler, TX While Continuing to Lead KVUE as President and General Manager.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that it has promoted Kristie Gonzales to vice president, media operations. In addition to her current role as president and general manager of KVUE in Austin, Gonzales will now also oversee KYTX in Tyler, Texas, and help set the vision for recruiting across TEGNA’s 11 Texas markets.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005740/en/.

It opened the trading session at $19.26, the shares rose to $19.42 and dropped to $18.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGNA points out that the company has recorded 57.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, TGNA reached to a volume of 3107671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $20.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TGNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for TGNA stock

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.60. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.83, while it was recorded at 19.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.92 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.54. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.40.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 14.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.79. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $74,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TEGNA Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

There are presently around $3,682 million, or 91.40% of TGNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,620,823, which is approximately 2.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,735,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.52 million in TGNA stocks shares; and STANDARD GENERAL L.P., currently with $315.4 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 17,246,215 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 18,693,113 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 161,596,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,535,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,245,336 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 8,711,888 shares during the same period.