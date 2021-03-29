TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $37

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TCRR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.86%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that TCR² Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Preliminary safety, efficacy and translational data from gavo-cel Phase 1 trial at AACR 2021.

– Preclinical data on autologous CD70 and allogeneic mesothelin TRuC data at AACR 2021.

Over the last 12 months, TCRR stock rose by 222.16%. The average equity rating for TCRR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $797.12 million, with 33.49 million shares outstanding and 25.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 463.49K shares, TCRR stock reached a trading volume of 2141170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on TCRR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

TCRR Stock Performance Analysis:

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, TCRR shares dropped by -13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 222.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.94, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading, and 22.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TCRR is now -34.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] managed to generate an average of -$568,847 per employee.TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.60 and a Current Ratio set at 26.60.

TCRR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCRR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [TCRR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $843 million, or 96.40% of TCRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCRR stocks are: MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6,741,964, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,050,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.22 million in TCRR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $87.3 million in TCRR stock with ownership of nearly 88.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TCRR] by around 11,837,502 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,999,456 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,420,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,257,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCRR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,636,566 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,520,071 shares during the same period.