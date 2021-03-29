Sunlands Technology Group [STG] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sunlands Technology Group [NYSE: STG] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4962584 shares. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Sunlands Technology Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s online post-secondary and professional education, today announced the appointment of Ms. Jing Gao to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective on March 25, 2021. For personal reasons, Mr. Xiaochuan Wang has tendered his resignation from the position of an independent director and a member of the audit committee, and Mr. Zheng Du and Mr. Gaoneng Ji have tendered their resignation as a member of the Board, all effective on March 24, 2021.

Ms. Gao has worked in Sunlands for 16 years, and held management responsibilities in various departments of the Company with the most recent role as the vice president. Ms. Gao has deep and keen insights into the Chinese adult continuing education market and extensive experiences in team management.

It opened the trading session at $1.22, the shares rose to $1.48 and dropped to $1.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STG points out that the company has recorded -29.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -69.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, STG reached to a volume of 4962584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STG shares is $1.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STG stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sunlands Technology Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Sunlands Technology Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlands Technology Group is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for STG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

Sunlands Technology Group [STG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00. With this latest performance, STG shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for Sunlands Technology Group [STG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2912, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4753 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunlands Technology Group [STG] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.45 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Sunlands Technology Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.54.

Sunlands Technology Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.40% of STG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STG stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,429,476, which is approximately -9.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, holding 1,987,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 million in STG stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.61 million in STG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunlands Technology Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Sunlands Technology Group [NYSE:STG] by around 2,900 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 288,208 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,865,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,156,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STG stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7 shares during the same period.