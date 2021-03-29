Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] Stock trading around $27.96 per share: What’s Next?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] surged by $1.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.01 during the day while it closed the day at $27.96. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Sprouts Farmers Market Opens Aurora Produce Distribution Center to Support its Growth Strategy Focused on Fresh, Local, and Organic Offerings.

The distribution center will support 45 stores and quadruple local selection over time.

Last week, Sprouts Farmers Market opened a new distribution center in in Aurora, marking its first center in Colorado and its sixth across the country. Sprouts’ ability to offer the freshest, highest-quality produce at a great value is supported through its network of distribution centers, direct grower relationships, and enhanced quality controls.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock has also gained 16.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SFM stock has inclined by 36.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.46% and gained 39.10% year-on date.

The market cap for SFM stock reached $3.10 billion, with 117.96 million shares outstanding and 117.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, SFM reached a trading volume of 3851498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $25.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on SFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

SFM stock trade performance evaluation

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.35. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 36.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.73 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.90, while it was recorded at 26.12 for the last single week of trading, and 22.40 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05 and a Gross Margin at +34.86. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 16.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.43. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] managed to generate an average of $8,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 328.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 7.05%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,188 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,087,470, which is approximately 4.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,374,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.08 million in SFM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $212.49 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly -28.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 17,850,720 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 23,209,935 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 72,952,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,012,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,203,701 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,946,015 shares during the same period.