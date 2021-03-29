Monday, March 29, 2021
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV] is -0.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SV] gained 1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $10.06 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. – SV.

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (“SV” or the “Company”) (SV) relating to its proposed merger with AeroFarms. Under the terms of the agreement, SV will acquire AeroFarms through a reverse merger, with AeroFarms emerging as a publicly traded company.

The investigation focuses on whether Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. represents 23.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $231.38 million with the latest information. SV stock price has been found in the range of $9.89 to $10.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 396.13K shares, SV reached a trading volume of 7903682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.24

Trading performance analysis for SV stock

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.47 for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]

7 institutional holders increased their position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SV] by around 1,510,202 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,510,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SV stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,510,202 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

