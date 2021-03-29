Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK] is 17.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [NASDAQ: EDTK] traded at a high on 03/26/21, posting a 9.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.62. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Skillful Craftsman Announces Board Changes.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim has been appointed as the successor to Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah to serve as a director on the Board, member of the Audit Committee and Chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective on March 3, 2021. Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah resigned from her roles in the Company on February 17, 2021 due to personal reasons.

Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT), an independent technology company enabling financial services in China since October 2016. Mr. Sim has over 15 years of audit and financial management experience. Previously, Mr. Sim served as Vice President of finance at Sohu.com Inc. from 2014 to 2016. From 2011 to 2014, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Leyou Inc., a leading multi-channel baby and maternity product platform in China. Mr. Sim served in various capacities at leading public accounting firms including Deloitte & Touche in Beijing, KPMG Europe LLP in London, and Ernst & Young and BDO Raffles in Singapore between 2001 and 2010. Mr. Sim obtained his bachelor’s degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brooks University in 2002 and his MBA degree from European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD) in 2010. Mr. Sim is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3671389 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stands at 13.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.03%.

The market cap for EDTK stock reached $39.78 million, with 10.00 million shares outstanding and 7.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 444.94K shares, EDTK reached a trading volume of 3671389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, EDTK shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.87% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.31 and a Gross Margin at +58.68. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.88.

Return on Total Capital for EDTK is now 56.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 107.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of EDTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDTK stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 14,234, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.25% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41000.0 in EDTK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14000.0 in EDTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [NASDAQ:EDTK] by around 25,546 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 16,758 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 12,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDTK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,546 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,758 shares during the same period.