Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] Stock trading around $1.56 per share: What’s Next?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] closed the trading session at $1.56 on 03/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.449, while the highest price level was $1.64. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Reports Business Highlights with Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast Scheduled for Today, Thursday, March 18, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ET.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today reported important corporate events and its financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.43 percent and weekly performance of 1.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 102.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, SLRX reached to a volume of 2068293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

SLRX stock trade performance evaluation

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, SLRX shares dropped by -19.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6777, while it was recorded at 1.4420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1806 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.78. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.49.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -46.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.15. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$816,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLRX.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 14.00% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,657,242, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,505,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 million in SLRX stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.56 million in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 39.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 3,585,728 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 69,929 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 607,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,263,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,324,123 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,621 shares during the same period.