Raymond James lifts BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] price surged by 5.13 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on March 16, 2021 that BGC Partners to Present at the Piper Sandler Virtual FIA Investor Event Today, March 16, 2021.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) (“BGC Partners” or “BGC” or “the Company”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Howard W. Lutnick, and CFO, Steve Bisgay, are scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler Virtual FIA Investor Event today, March 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. To access the webcast please register for the event using the following site:.

A sum of 3843523 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. BGC Partners Inc. shares reached a high of $4.53 and dropped to a low of $4.25 until finishing in the latest session at $4.51.

Guru’s Opinion on BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.55.

BGCP Stock Performance Analysis:

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BGC Partners Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +91.88. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.62. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $9,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

BGCP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BGC Partners Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $930 million, or 63.30% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,930,845, which is approximately 8.776% of the company’s market cap and around 8.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,000,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.22 million in BGCP stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $80.88 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 51,762,936 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 13,353,558 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 141,063,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,180,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,478,430 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,003,875 shares during the same period.