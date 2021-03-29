ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] Stock trading around $7.62 per share: What’s Next?

ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ: ORBC] gained 4.53% or 0.33 points to close at $7.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3623999 shares. The company report on March 8, 2021 that ORBCOMM to Participate at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Eisenberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, March 17th.

Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Roth Capital representative.

It opened the trading session at $7.35, the shares rose to $7.68 and dropped to $7.135, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORBC points out that the company has recorded 118.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -432.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ORBC reached to a volume of 3623999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORBC shares is $10.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for ORBCOMM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2019, representing the official price target for ORBCOMM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while First Analysis Sec kept a Outperform rating on ORBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ORBCOMM Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORBC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ORBC stock

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, ORBC shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.04 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. ORBCOMM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.66.

Return on Total Capital for ORBC is now 0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.74. Additionally, ORBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] managed to generate an average of -$48,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.ORBCOMM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ORBCOMM Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBCOMM Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]

There are presently around $411 million, or 70.70% of ORBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORBC stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,620,187, which is approximately -1.001% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,375,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.96 million in ORBC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $31.72 million in ORBC stock with ownership of nearly -0.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ORBCOMM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ:ORBC] by around 6,439,111 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 5,702,926 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 41,775,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,917,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORBC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,981,909 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,217,826 shares during the same period.