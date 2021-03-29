OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] moved down -6.54: Why It’s Important

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [NYSE: ONE] slipped around -0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.43 at the close of the session, down -6.54%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that OneSmart International Education Group Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2020.

First Fiscal Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 results:.

Cash sales totaled RMB962 million.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock is now -36.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.96 and lowest of $2.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.84, which means current price is +5.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 326.81K shares, ONE reached a trading volume of 2244605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2018, representing the official price target for OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSmart International Education Group Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has ONE stock performed recently?

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.86. With this latest performance, ONE shares dropped by -34.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.18 for OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.55 and a Gross Margin at +35.64. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.22.

Return on Total Capital for ONE is now -10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 938.50. Additionally, ONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 547.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] managed to generate an average of -$8,181 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneSmart International Education Group Limited go to 4.14%.

Insider trade positions for OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]

There are presently around $115 million, or 46.30% of ONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONE stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 16,819,963, which is approximately 0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 7.03% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 7,860,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.1 million in ONE stocks shares; and YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $17.98 million in ONE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneSmart International Education Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in OneSmart International Education Group Limited [NYSE:ONE] by around 3,833,259 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,363,735 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 40,170,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,367,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,418 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,352,964 shares during the same period.