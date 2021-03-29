Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] moved down -5.88: Why It’s Important

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] plunged by -$1.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.29 during the day while it closed the day at $16.97. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Ocular Therapeutix™ Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Business Update.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and provided updates on its leading ophthalmology pipeline.

“The fourth quarter marked considerable commercial, clinical and regulatory progress for the Company,” said Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Physician interest in DEXTENZA® remains high, and despite the challenging backdrop of COVID, adoption by ASCs and HOPDs continues to drive strong growth in reported sales. In the fourth quarter of 2020, in-market purchases were in excess of 14,000 billable units, representing sequential quarterly growth of greater than 40%. Beyond DEXTENZA, we have a unique pipeline of ophthalmology product candidates that each target indications within multi-billion dollar segments of the ophthalmology market. In 2021 we look forward to initiating multiple Phase 2 programs.”.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock has also loss -17.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCUL stock has declined by -22.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 117.01% and lost -18.02% year-on date.

The market cap for OCUL stock reached $1.37 billion, with 70.69 million shares outstanding and 66.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 973.35K shares, OCUL reached a trading volume of 1124899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $25, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on OCUL stock. On August 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OCUL shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

OCUL stock trade performance evaluation

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.90. With this latest performance, OCUL shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 247.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.16, while it was recorded at 18.28 for the last single week of trading, and 13.63 for the last 200 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.13 and a Gross Margin at +80.06. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -894.31.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -66.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -173.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -429.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.80. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$859,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $855 million, or 68.10% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 6,510,000, which is approximately 8.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.35 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $93.54 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 34.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 16,469,599 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,849,824 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 28,078,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,398,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,081,800 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 350,783 shares during the same period.