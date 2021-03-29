MPLX LP [MPLX] stock Upgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $28

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.00%. The company report on March 22, 2021 that MPLX LP 2020 K-1 tax packages now available on company website.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that the company’s 2020 investor tax packages are now available on its website, https://www.mplx.com. Investors may select the Tax Reporting Package link under the Investors tab, or use the following link: https://www.mplx.com/Investors/Tax_Reporting_Package/.

Additionally, MPLX plans to mail tax packages beginning March 24, 2021. Questions regarding the Tax Reporting Package for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, can be addressed by contacting 800-232-0011 (toll free).

Over the last 12 months, MPLX stock rose by 120.95%. The one-year MPLX LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.05. The average equity rating for MPLX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.96 billion, with 1.04 billion shares outstanding and 387.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, MPLX stock reached a trading volume of 3065227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $28.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 57.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MPLX Stock Performance Analysis:

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.62, while it was recorded at 25.24 for the last single week of trading, and 20.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MPLX LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.48 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.47.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 9.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.49. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of -$126,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MPLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MPLX LP posted -2.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -564.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 35.40%.

MPLX LP [MPLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,563 million, or 29.00% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 67,919,543, which is approximately 1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 28,782,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $734.52 million in MPLX stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $582.17 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly -3.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 19,257,910 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 23,766,935 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 292,515,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,540,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,208,175 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,116,820 shares during the same period.