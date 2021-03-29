Monday, March 29, 2021
type here...
Companies

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] Revenue clocked in at $102.20 million, up 13.00% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] price surged by 0.44 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Meten EdtechX Utilizes Blockchain Technology to Revolutionize Education Industry.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced its strategy to make full use of blockchain technology in the education industry. The Company believes that the ongoing experimentations and innovations of applying blockchain technology in the education industry are promising.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

As a distributed ledger technology, blockchain promotes consensus since it acts a record-keeping platform. it is transparent because participants in the chain can download and validate individual ledgers and it is permanent because those ledgers cannot be altered. The Company expects to apply these characteristics to the education sector.

A sum of 8649177 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.20M shares. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.66 and dropped to a low of $2.17 until finishing in the latest session at $2.26.

Guru’s Opinion on Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17.

METX Stock Performance Analysis:

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.91. With this latest performance, METX shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.54 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.50% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 520,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 70.56% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in METX stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $0.27 million in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 1,044,340 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,755 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 317,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,366,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 769,891 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,677 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleTuya Inc. [TUYA] Stock trading around $24.64 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleFidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] stock Downgrade by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $140

More articles

Companies

For Flex Ltd. [FLEX], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Flex Ltd. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] moved up 166.53: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wah Fu Education Group Limited price surged by 166.53 percent to reach at $7.91. Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before...
Read more
Companies

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] stock Downgrade by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $140

Edison Baldwin - 0
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more
US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more
US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more
US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.