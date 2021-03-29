Monday, March 29, 2021
Market cap of Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] reaches 4.32B – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.23%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.32 billion, with 168.03 million shares outstanding and 15.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, OSCR stock reached a trading volume of 5464079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.04.

OSCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.23.

Insight into Oscar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.92. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.90.

Return on Total Capital for OSCR is now -85.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.73. Additionally, OSCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] managed to generate an average of -$226,014 per employee.

