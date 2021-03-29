Market cap of Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] reaches 153.27B – now what?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] price surged by 1.64 percent to reach at $5.68. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 and February Sales Results.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2021, ended February 14, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Net sales for the quarter increased 14.7 percent, to $43.89 billion, from $38.26 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 15.8 percent, to $86.23 billion, from $74.49 billion last year.

A sum of 3050733 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation shares reached a high of $352.46 and dropped to a low of $344.10 until finishing in the latest session at $352.02.

The one-year COST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.73. The average equity rating for COST stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $381.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $430 to $375. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $390 to $430, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on COST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 7.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 940.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COST Stock Performance Analysis:

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.73 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 344.34, while it was recorded at 342.25 for the last single week of trading, and 348.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Costco Wholesale Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +13.15. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 23.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.63. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $14,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 108.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.30.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

COST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 8.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106,303 million, or 69.80% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,946,831, which is approximately -1.245% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,684,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.1 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.04 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly -5.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,279 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 12,722,407 shares. Additionally, 886 investors decreased positions by around 14,897,596 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 274,360,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,980,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,510,328 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,188,101 shares during the same period.