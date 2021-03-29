Market cap of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] reaches 24.21M – now what?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] jumped around 1.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.94 at the close of the session, up 29.32%. The company report on January 4, 2021 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Enters into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management Co., Ltd.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, or the “Company”, or “we”), an educational services provider in China, today announced that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management Co., Ltd (“WEIM”) with WEIM’s sole shareholder on December 28, 2020.

WEIM operates an independent three-year college and a four-year college, which were formed by a public school but operated as private schools. These two colleges cover an area of about 200 mu (approximately 81 hectares) and a gross floor area of 33,000 square meters (approximately 355,209 square feet). The total assets of these two colleges are about RMB 200 million (approximately US$30.7 million). With more than 4,000 students currently enrolled, these two colleges generate annual revenue of about RMB 100 million (approximately US$15.3 million) in the aggregate.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is now 27.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLEU Stock saw the intraday high of $7.63 and lowest of $4.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.46, which means current price is +54.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, CLEU reached a trading volume of 60208281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has CLEU stock performed recently?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.51. With this latest performance, CLEU shares gained by 10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.87 and a Gross Margin at +36.06. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.30. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of $4,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]

0 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 17,028 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 16,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 16,962 shares during the same period.