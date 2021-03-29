Market cap of 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] reaches 141.50M – now what?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.60 during the day while it closed the day at $6.96. The company report on March 26, 2021 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Recognized R&D Pioneers in Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics.

NetworkNewsAudio – 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Controlling Inflammation to Stop Disease.”.

180 Life Sciences Corp. stock has also gained 10.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATNF stock has inclined by 141.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.44% and gained 154.95% year-on date.

The market cap for ATNF stock reached $141.50 million, with 5.24 million shares outstanding and 3.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ATNF reached a trading volume of 43610271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 1.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

ATNF stock trade performance evaluation

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.48. With this latest performance, ATNF shares gained by 57.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.93, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.51. Additionally, ATNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89.

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 6.50% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,179,639, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 321,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 million in ATNF stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.39 million in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly 395.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 1,537,973 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,170,353 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 760,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,948,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,353,903 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 845,100 shares during the same period.