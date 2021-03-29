Market Analysts see The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gaining to $300. Time to buy?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] traded at a low on 03/26/21, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $327.39. The company report on March 15, 2021 that NYSE: GS Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS). Investors, who purchased shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) and continue to hold NYSE: GS shares long-term, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554. On December 20, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS over alleged Securities Laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with Malaysia Development Bhd. (“1MDB”), a Malaysian state-owned investment fund set up in 2009, that the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigation and enforcement, and that as a result, Goldman Sachs’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 11, 2019, an amended complaint was filed and on October 28, 2019, a second amended complaint was filed. On January 9, 2020, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the second amended complaint. Those who purchased The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) and continue to hold NYSE: GS shares long-term should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. CONTACT: Shareholders Foundation, Inc. Michael Daniels +1 (858) 779-1554 mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 3111 Camino Del Rio North Suite 423 San Diego, CA 92108 The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3060465 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for GS stock reached $113.35 billion, with 356.10 million shares outstanding and 342.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 3060465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $350.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $273, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on GS stock. On September 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 220 to 245.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 9.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 450.14.

How has GS stock performed recently?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 314.08, while it was recorded at 331.54 for the last single week of trading, and 240.46 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted 3.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 16.53%.

Insider trade positions for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $79,755 million, or 72.20% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,649,314, which is approximately -0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,081,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.9 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.5 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 871 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 20,827,488 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 16,930,107 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 205,850,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,608,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 276 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,079,977 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,325,081 shares during the same period.