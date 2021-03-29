Market Analysts see Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] falling to $55. Time to buy?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: TCBI] slipped around -5.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $77.50 at the close of the session, down -6.21%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Steps to Enhance the Company’s Balance Sheet.

Closes Credit Risk Transfer Transaction with World-Class Institutional Investors.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Previously Launched Series B Preferred Stock to Raise Additional Capital.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stock is now 30.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCBI Stock saw the intraday high of $85.02 and lowest of $72.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.26, which means current price is +34.85% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 487.85K shares, TCBI reached a trading volume of 4345750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBI shares is $76.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TCBI stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TCBI shares from 41 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is set at 4.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 170.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCBI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.58.

How has TCBI stock performed recently?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.42. With this latest performance, TCBI shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 225.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.10, while it was recorded at 80.94 for the last single week of trading, and 49.48 for the last 200 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.84. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Total Capital for TCBI is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.17. Additionally, TCBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] managed to generate an average of $40,944 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -138.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]

There are presently around $4,156 million, or 96.89% of TCBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,800,369, which is approximately 3.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,674,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $362.26 million in TCBI stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $334.52 million in TCBI stock with ownership of nearly 0.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:TCBI] by around 9,173,243 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 3,819,047 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 40,635,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,627,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCBI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 657,481 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,350,681 shares during the same period.