Market Analysts see Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Provention Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVB] price plunged by -6.55 percent to reach at -$0.75. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Provention Bio to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in March.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

A sum of 1122256 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.00M shares. Provention Bio Inc. shares reached a high of $11.52 and dropped to a low of $10.47 until finishing in the latest session at $10.70.

Guru’s Opinion on Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Provention Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Provention Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on PRVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Provention Bio Inc. is set at 0.95 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

PRVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.27. With this latest performance, PRVB shares dropped by -16.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.50 for Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.70, while it was recorded at 11.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Provention Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PRVB is now -102.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.71. Additionally, PRVB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Provention Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

PRVB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Provention Bio Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRVB.

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $239 million, or 38.40% of PRVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRVB stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,224,389, which is approximately -0.969% of the company’s market cap and around 18.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,925,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.0 million in PRVB stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $25.25 million in PRVB stock with ownership of nearly 9.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Provention Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Provention Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRVB] by around 1,710,978 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,603,495 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 19,066,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,380,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRVB stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 285,974 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 727,696 shares during the same period.