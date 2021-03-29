Market Analysts see Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] gaining to $4.50. Time to buy?

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] traded at a high on 03/26/21, posting a 2.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.86. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023.

Prospect Capital Corporation today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding notes listed below. The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 29, 2021, or any other date and time to which the Company extends such Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may or may not be extended, the “Expiration Time”). The Tender Offer is made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated today, which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Title of Security.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3643898 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prospect Capital Corporation stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.77%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, PSEC reached a trading volume of 3643898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on PSEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88.

How has PSEC stock performed recently?

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, PSEC shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.81 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.20 and a Gross Margin at +71.27. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.63.

Return on Total Capital for PSEC is now -0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.95. Additionally, PSEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prospect Capital Corporation posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

There are presently around $306 million, or 11.00% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT with ownership of 7,044,854, which is approximately -7.687% of the company’s market cap and around 26.58% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 2,688,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.13 million in PSEC stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $19.06 million in PSEC stock with ownership of nearly 12.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prospect Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC] by around 3,534,236 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 3,800,557 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 31,645,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,980,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSEC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 967,056 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 250,582 shares during the same period.