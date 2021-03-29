Market Analysts see MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [NYSE: MX] gained 27.44% on the last trading session, reaching $26.01 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2021 that MAGNACHIP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation – MX.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Magnachip will receive only $29.00 in cash for each share of Magnachip that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mx/ to learn more.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation represents 35.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $941.56 million with the latest information. MX stock price has been found in the range of $25.25 to $26.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 863.94K shares, MX reached a trading volume of 12060746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MX shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73.

Trading performance analysis for MX stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.75. With this latest performance, MX shares gained by 43.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.36 for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 22.02 for the last single week of trading, and 14.59 for the last 200 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.19 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for MX is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.56. Additionally, MX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] managed to generate an average of $64,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]

There are presently around $906 million, or 76.90% of MX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 2,959,604, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,939,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.46 million in MX stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $67.95 million in MX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [NYSE:MX] by around 4,956,181 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,987,175 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 24,889,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,833,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,137,397 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,427,720 shares during the same period.