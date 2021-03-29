Market Analysts see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] loss -2.06% or -0.04 points to close at $1.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3295254 shares. The company report on March 23, 2021 that DIAMOND Mouse Model is Latest in a String of Nonclinical Studies Confirming the Antifibrotic Effects of Hepion Pharmaceutical’s Lead Drug, CRV431.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA, “Hepion”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) – driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and liver disease, today announced positive results from an in vivo study of CRV431 in a Diet-Induced Animal Model Of Non-alcoholic fatty liver Disease (“DIAMOND”).1.

It is estimated by the National Institutes of Health, that between 3% – 12% of the U.S. adult population has NASH.2 There are currently at least 90 drug candidates targeting NASH in various stages of development.3 The majority of these drug candidates are designed to target metabolic perturbations leading to the pathogenesis of NASH and thereby seek to normalize glycemic control, lipid metabolism, and insulin resistance, to name a few. Few drug candidates directly target fibrosis, either through fibrogenesis and/or fibrolysis, despite fibrosis being a major prognostic indicator of liver-related and overall mortality.4 Hepion’s clinical drug candidate, CRV431 administered once daily orally, seeks to target fibrosis, and the company’s latest in vivo animal study further lends validity to this mechanism.

It opened the trading session at $1.95, the shares rose to $1.95 and dropped to $1.823, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HEPA points out that the company has recorded -34.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, HEPA reached to a volume of 3295254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for HEPA stock

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.04. With this latest performance, HEPA shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2206, while it was recorded at 2.0040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7950 for the last 200 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for HEPA is now -76.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.99. Additionally, HEPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] managed to generate an average of -$559,891 per employee.Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEPA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]

There are presently around $10 million, or 12.60% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,728,604, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,194,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 million in HEPA stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.75 million in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 5,357,322 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 161,757 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 55,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,463,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,925,514 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 118,349 shares during the same period.