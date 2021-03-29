Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] moved down -0.08: Why It’s Important

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] closed the trading session at $25.97 on 03/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.51, while the highest price level was $26.15. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Liberty Global Becomes Founding Member of European Green Digital Coalition.

Liberty Global (“Liberty Global”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, has further demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by signing on as a founding member of the European Green Digital Coalition.

The coalition has been set up by the European Union to support the use of digital technologies as a key enabler for climate action, environmental sustainability and helping to reach UN Sustainable Development Goals. The founding members were announced today by EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and the EU Presidency at the Digital Day 2021 event held in Lisbon, Portugal.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.81 percent and weekly performance of -0.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, LBTYK reached to a volume of 2970043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10.

LBTYK stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.65 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.99, while it was recorded at 26.09 for the last single week of trading, and 22.74 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +37.02. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 6.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.37. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of -$70,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,760 million, or 78.08% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 54,555,407, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,783,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $461.84 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $412.41 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly -39.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 28,997,785 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 28,621,325 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 241,193,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,812,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,603,423 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,142,584 shares during the same period.