Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] Stock trading around $31.10 per share: What’s Next?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.82%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Jefferies Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

All-Time Record Quarterly Results at Jefferies Group.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2021. In addition, the Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.20 per Jefferies common share payable on May 28, 2021 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on May 17, 2021. We expect to file our Form 10-Q on or about April 8, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, JEF stock rose by 104.47%. The one-year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.16. The average equity rating for JEF stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.89 billion, with 272.89 million shares outstanding and 204.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, JEF stock reached a trading volume of 4255735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for JEF in the course of the last twelve months was 472.59.

JEF Stock Performance Analysis:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.79, while it was recorded at 32.40 for the last single week of trading, and 21.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.57 and a Gross Margin at +88.93. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 242.60. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $155,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

JEF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 633.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,433 million, or 74.30% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,692,516, which is approximately 1.245% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,489,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.93 million in JEF stocks shares; and FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP, currently with $438.56 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly -18.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 14,400,034 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 27,860,249 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 132,431,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,692,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,712,949 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,799,766 shares during the same period.