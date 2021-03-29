Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Revenue clocked in at $6.15 billion, up 42.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] price surged by 3.25 percent to reach at $0.78. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Invesco Canada announces changes to fund lineup.

– Invesco Canada Ltd. (“Invesco”) today announced proposed changes to its mutual fund product line. These changes are intended to simplify Invesco’s product lineup for advisors and investors.

Effective June 18, 2021, Invesco plans to terminate Invesco Global Dividend Income Fund and Invesco Global Monthly Income Fund. On or about March 25, 2021, these funds will be closed to new investors. Existing investors may continue to purchase securities until June 16, 2021. Impacted investors will receive a 60-day notice outlining their options, which will be mailed at the end of March 2021.

A sum of 3805417 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.94M shares. Invesco Ltd. shares reached a high of $24.79 and dropped to a low of $23.96 until finishing in the latest session at $24.76.

The one-year IVZ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.54. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $23.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $15 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. On September 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IVZ shares from 8 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 14.42.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.91, while it was recorded at 24.15 for the last single week of trading, and 15.53 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.40 and a Gross Margin at +65.05. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.47. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $89,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 2.70%.

There are presently around $7,702 million, or 87.80% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,137,387, which is approximately -5.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 36,739,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $909.67 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $880.01 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 31,172,325 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 48,397,502 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 231,503,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,073,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,917,170 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,548,373 shares during the same period.