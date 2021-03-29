HUYA Inc. [HUYA] Revenue clocked in at $1.67 billion, up 3.51% YTD: What’s Next?

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] closed the trading session at $20.63 on 03/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.295, while the highest price level was $21.50. The company report on March 23, 2021 that HUYA Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.51 percent and weekly performance of -17.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, HUYA reached to a volume of 3497879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HUYA Inc. [HUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $25.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on HUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.85.

HUYA stock trade performance evaluation

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.45. With this latest performance, HUYA shares dropped by -26.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.39 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.08, while it was recorded at 21.98 for the last single week of trading, and 23.55 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Total Capital for HUYA is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, HUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HUYA Inc. [HUYA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HUYA Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc. go to 6.58%.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,082 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 22,095,743, which is approximately 169.711% of the company’s market cap and around 2.39% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,600,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.33 million in HUYA stocks shares; and COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $112.42 million in HUYA stock with ownership of nearly 4.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 35,829,814 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 15,210,307 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 49,861,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,902,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,573,739 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,451,005 shares during the same period.