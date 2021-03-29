Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] is -26.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] traded at a low on 03/26/21, posting a -2.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.26. The company report on March 27, 2021 that GOL files its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (“GOL”), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, has filed its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F, which details GOL’s operating and financial statements as determined by regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Shareholders and the holders of GOL’s American depositary shares can obtain copies of GOL’s annual report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to GOL’s Investor Relations Department.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2961765 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at 6.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.87%.

The market cap for GOL stock reached $1.02 billion, with 177.89 million shares outstanding and 78.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, GOL reached a trading volume of 2961765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $10.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has GOL stock performed recently?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.30, while it was recorded at 7.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.23 and a Gross Margin at -1.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.98.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now -28.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -515.78. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 556.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 137.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$430,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted -2.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,409.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOL.

Insider trade positions for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

There are presently around $141 million, or 17.20% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 2,786,759, which is approximately 20.792% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,705,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.38 million in GOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.6 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly -33.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 4,633,205 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,814,160 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,980,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,427,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,797,445 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,162,656 shares during the same period.