GAN Limited [GAN] Is Currently -13.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

GAN Limited [NASDAQ: GAN] loss -13.54% or -3.13 points to close at $19.98 with a heavy trading volume of 5691437 shares. The company report on March 26, 2021 that GAN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Multiple new client launches and product portfolio expansion support continued strong momentum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Integration of Coolbet’s best-in-class B2B sportsbook engine remains on target for mid-year launch in the U.S.

It opened the trading session at $20.40, the shares rose to $21.99 and dropped to $18.1168, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GAN points out that the company has recorded 32.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -233.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, GAN reached to a volume of 5691437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GAN Limited [GAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAN shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for GAN Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for GAN Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on GAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAN Limited is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for GAN stock

GAN Limited [GAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.00. With this latest performance, GAN shares dropped by -21.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.04 for GAN Limited [GAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.34, while it was recorded at 23.63 for the last single week of trading, and 21.23 for the last 200 days.

GAN Limited [GAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GAN Limited [GAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.95. GAN Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.50.

Return on Total Capital for GAN is now -22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GAN Limited [GAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.37. Additionally, GAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.GAN Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

GAN Limited [GAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GAN Limited posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAN.

An analysis of insider ownership at GAN Limited [GAN]

There are presently around $342 million, or 61.40% of GAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAN stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 1,307,675, which is approximately -6.78% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,240,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.79 million in GAN stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20.27 million in GAN stock with ownership of nearly 166.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GAN Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in GAN Limited [NASDAQ:GAN] by around 9,900,140 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,371,014 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,851,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,122,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,350,694 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 503,012 shares during the same period.