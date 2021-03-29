For Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HSDT] surged by $4.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.98 during the day while it closed the day at $18.12. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Investor Summit Group’s Q1 Virtual Summit on March 23rd.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the Investor Summit Group’s Q1 Virtual Summit, which is being held from March 23th-25th. Management will present on Tuesday, March 23th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Noble conference website following free registration: https://www.nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest. An archive of the webcast will be available following the conference under the ‘Events’ section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming-events.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 30.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HSDT stock has inclined by 33.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.70% and gained 37.47% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 111.29K shares, HSDT reached a trading volume of 2276644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

HSDT stock trade performance evaluation

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.27. With this latest performance, HSDT shares gained by 31.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.46, while it was recorded at 14.88 for the last single week of trading, and 15.26 for the last 200 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2129.50 and a Gross Margin at -13.62. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2137.67.

Return on Total Capital for HSDT is now -269.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -276.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -291.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -167.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, HSDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] managed to generate an average of -$743,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -566.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSDT.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 11.40% of HSDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSDT stocks are: ISTHMUS PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 195,829, which is approximately 3246.36% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., holding 36,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in HSDT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.59 million in HSDT stock with ownership of nearly 9.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HSDT] by around 196,928 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 5,550 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 100,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSDT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,175 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,800 shares during the same period.