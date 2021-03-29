Equity Residential [EQR] moved up 0.79: Why It’s Important

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] closed the trading session at $72.68 on 03/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.50, while the highest price level was $72.77. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on April 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2021.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 19, 2021 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.60 percent and weekly performance of 1.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, EQR reached to a volume of 3081451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equity Residential [EQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $67.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Equity Residential stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $78, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on EQR stock. On January 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EQR shares from 64 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 74.34.

EQR stock trade performance evaluation

Equity Residential [EQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, EQR shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.12, while it was recorded at 72.03 for the last single week of trading, and 59.11 for the last 200 days.

Equity Residential [EQR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.18 and a Gross Margin at +31.61. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.39.

Return on Total Capital for EQR is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity Residential [EQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.55. Additionally, EQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equity Residential [EQR] managed to generate an average of $338,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 123.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equity Residential [EQR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equity Residential posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 151.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential go to 6.10%.

Equity Residential [EQR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,295 million, or 94.00% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,254,039, which is approximately 10.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,419,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in EQR stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $2.1 billion in EQR stock with ownership of nearly 20.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Residential stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR] by around 41,881,659 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 37,170,309 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 268,978,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,029,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQR stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,425,183 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,808,642 shares during the same period.