Drive Shack Inc. [DS] Stock trading around $3.35 per share: What’s Next?

Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE: DS] price surged by 7.72 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Drive Shack, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Drive Shack, Inc. (NYSE:DS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75511.

A sum of 4693719 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.50M shares. Drive Shack Inc. shares reached a high of $3.45 and dropped to a low of $3.19 until finishing in the latest session at $3.35.

The one-year DS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.0. The average equity rating for DS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Drive Shack Inc. [DS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Drive Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Drive Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Drive Shack Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29.

DS Stock Performance Analysis:

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, DS shares gained by 27.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.41 for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Drive Shack Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Drive Shack Inc. [DS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.89 and a Gross Margin at -2.16. Drive Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Total Capital for DS is now -10.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,571.82. Additionally, DS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] managed to generate an average of -$18,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Drive Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

DS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Drive Shack Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Drive Shack Inc. go to 30.00%.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 28.40% of DS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,646,535, which is approximately -0.935% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN ASSETS CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 4,219,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.13 million in DS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.02 million in DS stock with ownership of nearly 1.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Drive Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE:DS] by around 3,897,480 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,887,036 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 18,434,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,218,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 766,552 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 696,702 shares during the same period.