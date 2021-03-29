Dow Inc. [DOW] Is Currently 1.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] closed the trading session at $63.99 on 03/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.09, while the highest price level was $64.14. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Dow to participate in J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2021.

Howard Ungerleider, president and chief financial officer, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Dow invites investors to join the live webcast through its website. A replay and transcript will also be available within 48 hours following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.30 percent and weekly performance of 0.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 4242185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $60.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $64, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 11.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.86, while it was recorded at 62.71 for the last single week of trading, and 51.04 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.49. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.15. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of $34,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.43%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,056 million, or 68.20% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,006,636, which is approximately -0.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,647,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.88 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly 0.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 632 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 25,098,109 shares. Additionally, 562 investors decreased positions by around 23,525,568 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 452,327,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,951,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,625,429 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,927,917 shares during the same period.