Daseke Inc. [DSKE] Is Currently 9.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Daseke Inc. [NASDAQ: DSKE] jumped around 0.76 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.46 at the close of the session, up 9.87%. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Daseke Announces Stock Repurchase Program.

Buyback authorization allows for opportunistic cash deployment as part of its balanced capital allocation strategy.

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to 3,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Daseke Inc. stock is now 45.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DSKE Stock saw the intraday high of $8.53 and lowest of $7.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.90, which means current price is +70.22% above from all time high which was touched on 03/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 448.54K shares, DSKE reached a trading volume of 2546234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Daseke Inc. [DSKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSKE shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Daseke Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Buckingham Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2018, representing the official price target for Daseke Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daseke Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSKE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has DSKE stock performed recently?

Daseke Inc. [DSKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.02. With this latest performance, DSKE shares gained by 52.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 345.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.80 for Daseke Inc. [DSKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.04, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Daseke Inc. [DSKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Daseke Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Daseke Inc. [DSKE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Daseke Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -314.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Daseke Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Daseke Inc. [DSKE]

There are presently around $176 million, or 34.20% of DSKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,383,630, which is approximately 2.57% of the company’s market cap and around 34.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,611,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.09 million in DSKE stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20.99 million in DSKE stock with ownership of nearly 136.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Daseke Inc. [NASDAQ:DSKE] by around 4,861,041 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,677,344 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 14,290,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,829,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSKE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 696,456 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 955,976 shares during the same period.