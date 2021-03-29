Colfax Corporation [CFX] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $40

Colfax Corporation [NYSE: CFX] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $46.39 during the day while it closed the day at $44.86. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Colfax Announces Full Redemption of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024 and $100 Million Partial Redemption of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026.

Colfax Corporation (“Colfax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that it has given notice of its intention to redeem $600 million principal amount representing all of its outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP Numbers 15723RAA2, U1581TAA6) (the “2024 Notes”) and $100 million of the $400 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (CUSIP Numbers 15723RAC8, U1581TAB4) (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”) on April 24, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The 2024 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 103.000% of the principal amount of the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 106.375% of the principal amount of the 2026 Notes to be redeemed, plus, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the 2024 Notes and the portion of the 2026 Notes selected for redemption. After the Redemption Date, upon surrender of the 2026 Notes, new 2026 Notes in principal amount equal to the unredeemed portion of the original 2026 Notes will be issued in the names of the holders thereof.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Colfax Corporation stock has also gained 0.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFX stock has inclined by 22.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.89% and gained 17.31% year-on date.

The market cap for CFX stock reached $6.08 billion, with 136.87 million shares outstanding and 100.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, CFX reached a trading volume of 4842983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colfax Corporation [CFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFX shares is $51.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Colfax Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Colfax Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colfax Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CFX stock trade performance evaluation

Colfax Corporation [CFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, CFX shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Colfax Corporation [CFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.03, while it was recorded at 44.88 for the last single week of trading, and 35.34 for the last 200 days.

Colfax Corporation [CFX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colfax Corporation [CFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.65 and a Gross Margin at +37.00. Colfax Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Total Capital for CFX is now 3.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colfax Corporation [CFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.02. Additionally, CFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colfax Corporation [CFX] managed to generate an average of $3,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Colfax Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colfax Corporation [CFX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colfax Corporation posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colfax Corporation go to 22.01%.

Colfax Corporation [CFX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,270 million, or 90.10% of CFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,546,189, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,032,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.2 million in CFX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $362.86 million in CFX stock with ownership of nearly 0.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colfax Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Colfax Corporation [NYSE:CFX] by around 10,486,710 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 12,334,579 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 94,663,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,485,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,536,568 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,337,192 shares during the same period.