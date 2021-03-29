Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] gain 15.38% so far this year. What now?

Castlight Health Inc. [NYSE: CSLT] traded at a low on 03/26/21, posting a -9.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.50. The company report on March 23, 2021 that New study finds cancer screenings rebounded following dramatic decline at onset of pandemic.

Catch-up to pre-COVID-19 baseline levels still requires prioritization of high-risk individuals to get deferred preventative care.

A new study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine showed that while preventative cancer screenings for breast and colorectal cancers declined significantly during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, use of these procedures returned to near-baseline levels by the end of July 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1189365 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Castlight Health Inc. stands at 10.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.01%.

The market cap for CSLT stock reached $261.70 million, with 154.80 million shares outstanding and 111.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, CSLT reached a trading volume of 1189365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSLT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Castlight Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $4 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Castlight Health Inc. stock. On October 31, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CSLT shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castlight Health Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has CSLT stock performed recently?

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.13. With this latest performance, CSLT shares dropped by -13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7840, while it was recorded at 1.6420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2735 for the last 200 days.

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.51 and a Gross Margin at +64.53. Castlight Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.39.

Return on Total Capital for CSLT is now -7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.82. Additionally, CSLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] managed to generate an average of -$141,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Castlight Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Castlight Health Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Castlight Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]

There are presently around $127 million, or 76.40% of CSLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSLT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,810,484, which is approximately 2.734% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; RAGING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,918,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.88 million in CSLT stocks shares; and WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) AS TRUSTEE OF THE WELLCOME TRUST, currently with $9.85 million in CSLT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Castlight Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Castlight Health Inc. [NYSE:CSLT] by around 8,533,027 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,597,794 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 73,419,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,550,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSLT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,053,957 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,830 shares during the same period.