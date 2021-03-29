Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [BSMX] is 8.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [NYSE: BSMX] gained 19.40% or 0.91 points to close at $5.60 with a heavy trading volume of 4268686 shares. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Banco Santander México Announces The Filing Of Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BMV: BSMX; NYSE: BSMX) (“Santander México” or the “Bank”) one of the leading banking institutions in Mexico announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “20-F”), reporting its financial and operational data for 2020, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on March 4, 2021.

The Form 20-F can be accessed either by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or Santander Mexico’s corporate website at www.santander.com.mx/ir. Any shareholder may receive a printed copy of the Form 20-F, which includes Santander Mexico’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge by requesting a copy from Santander Mexico’s Investor Relations Office at:.

It opened the trading session at $5.58, the shares rose to $5.68 and dropped to $5.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSMX points out that the company has recorded 76.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -122.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 316.24K shares, BSMX reached to a volume of 4268686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSMX shares is $6.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [BSMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.15. With this latest performance, BSMX shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.82 for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [BSMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [BSMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [BSMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.21.

Return on Total Capital for BSMX is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [BSMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 377.34. Additionally, BSMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [BSMX] managed to generate an average of $895,718 per employee.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [BSMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR go to 1.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [BSMX]

There are presently around $811 million, or 7.97% of BSMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSMX stocks are: BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. with ownership of 95,010,157, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 16,655,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.27 million in BSMX stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $60.78 million in BSMX stock with ownership of nearly 0.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR [NYSE:BSMX] by around 4,370,159 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 626,812 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 139,814,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,811,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSMX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,327,543 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 156,938 shares during the same period.