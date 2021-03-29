Argus slashes price target on Nucor Corporation [NUE] – find out why.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.19%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Nucor to Build New Tube Mill in Kentucky near its Gallatin Sheet Mill.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it will build its new tube mill on the site of its Nucor Steel Gallatin sheet mill in Kentucky. This location will allow the Company to take advantage of investments the Company has made to expand capacity of the Gallatin mill and add a galvanizing line. The $164 million investment project is expected to be in operation by the middle of 2023 and create more than 70 new full-time jobs.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“With our recent investments to expand capacity at Nucor Steel Gallatin and add a galvanizing line, our Gallatin campus is an ideal location to build our new tube mill,” said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. “The new tube mill will allow us to better serve our customers in the construction, infrastructure and renewable energy markets.”.

Over the last 12 months, NUE stock rose by 136.43%. The one-year Nucor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.95. The average equity rating for NUE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.70 billion, with 303.46 million shares outstanding and 295.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, NUE stock reached a trading volume of 7638082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $48 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

NUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.19. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 28.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.24 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.21, while it was recorded at 71.73 for the last single week of trading, and 50.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nucor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 10.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.39. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $27,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

NUE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nucor Corporation posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 7.65%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,674 million, or 81.70% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,179,986, which is approximately -0.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.67 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 0.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 15,403,620 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 9,784,937 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 210,302,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,491,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,500,479 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 850,108 shares during the same period.