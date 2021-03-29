Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] moved down -5.46: Why It’s Important

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] closed the trading session at $15.40 on 03/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.00, while the highest price level was $15.93. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) announced today that it priced its public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $109.6 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on March 30, 2021.

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.60 percent and weekly performance of -7.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, ABR reached to a volume of 5742054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $9 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.63, while it was recorded at 16.01 for the last single week of trading, and 12.65 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.60 and a Gross Margin at +98.15. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.18.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 440.08. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 390.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $327,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $802 million, or 45.50% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,356,811, which is approximately 23.083% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,777,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.97 million in ABR stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $39.53 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 9.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 9,393,742 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,000,286 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 38,707,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,101,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,201,308 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,269,607 shares during the same period.