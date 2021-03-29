AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] Stock trading around $10.78 per share: What’s Next?

AmpliTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPG] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.00 during the day while it closed the day at $10.78. The company report on March 18, 2021 that AmpliTech Group, Inc. Appoints Veteran Industry Executive as Third Independent Director.

Bohemia, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 18, 2021) – AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) (NASDAQ: AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for Commercial, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military markets, announced it has appointed Daniel Mazziota to its Board of Directors on Jan 20, 2021, as previously disclosed. Mr. Mazziota’s appointment as the Company’s third independent director was part of the Company’s strategic corporate governance improvements in connection with its February 17, 2021 Nasdaq uplisting.

CEO Fawad Maqbool commented, “We are excited and proud to announce our new selection to our Board of Directors, Daniel Mazziota. Daniel is currently a Hi-Tech Stock Investor and Business Consultant and will bring his talent, experience and expertise to our Board of Directors. With Daniel on board, along with Matt Kappers and Andrew Lee, we have a well-rounded and strong BOD which should enable us to expediently reach our strategic growth initiatives.”.

AmpliTech Group Inc. stock has also gained 25.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPG stock has inclined by 199.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 829.31% and gained 193.89% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPG stock reached $25.33 million, with 50.96 million shares outstanding and 2.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 455.62K shares, AMPG reached a trading volume of 1010142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmpliTech Group Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1078.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.06. With this latest performance, AMPG shares gained by 26.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 829.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 783.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.09 and a Gross Margin at +50.15. AmpliTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.19.

Return on Total Capital for AMPG is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.87. Additionally, AMPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] managed to generate an average of $313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.AmpliTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.