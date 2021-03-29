Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] gain 11.98% so far this year. What now?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX: AMBO] closed the trading session at $2.43 on 03/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.24, while the highest price level was $3.04. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Ambow Education Appoints Regional CFO for its U.S. Presence.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), China’s leading provider of educational and career enhancement services, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kevin Derrivan, a seasoned finance executive, as its regional chief financial officer (“CFO”) for its U.S. operations.

In this position, Mr. Derrivan will be the architect of Ambow’s U.S. shared service center (“center”) for Ambow’s U.S. member institutions and other small colleges. The center will leverage Ambow’s patent technologies to provide them a series of support functions including information technology, accounting & finance and human resources to further reduce their operating and teaching costs, as well as improve operating efficiency and student’s satisfaction.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.98 percent and weekly performance of -6.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 927.71K shares, AMBO reached to a volume of 6378832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

AMBO stock trade performance evaluation

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.38. With this latest performance, AMBO shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.95 for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.09 and a Gross Margin at +32.89. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.12.

Return on Total Capital for AMBO is now -15.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.10. Additionally, AMBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] managed to generate an average of -$4,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. go to 25.00%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX:AMBO] by around 177,472 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 46,145 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,772 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,145 shares during the same period.