Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] is 23.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] gained 2.54% on the last trading session, reaching $6.06 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2021 that VASCEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) Found in Prespecified and Post Hoc Analyses to Significantly Reduce Stroke in At-Risk Patients in Analyses of Landmark REDUCE-IT® Study Presented at International Stroke Conference 2021.

28% and 32% significant reductions in first and total strokes, respectively, demonstrated with VASCEPA compared to placebo, as well as reductions in first and total ischemic strokes each by 36%, without increasing hemorrhagic stroke, in statin-treated patients with elevated cardiovascular risk.

Consistent reductions in overall stroke and in ischemic stroke observed across multiple subgroups.

Amarin Corporation plc represents 390.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.33 billion with the latest information. AMRN stock price has been found in the range of $5.83 to $6.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 3361036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $10.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for AMRN stock

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.90. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 6.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.20 and a Gross Margin at +78.26. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.93.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.56. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$18,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amarin Corporation plc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

There are presently around $904 million, or 39.20% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 27,991,761, which is approximately -12.577% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 15,943,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.62 million in AMRN stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $65.22 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 878.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 34,431,606 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 33,491,571 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 81,326,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,249,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,570,740 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 19,499,837 shares during the same period.