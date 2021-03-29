ADT Inc. [ADT] Stock trading around $8.21 per share: What’s Next?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.27%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that ADT to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference on March 9, 2021.

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, today announced that Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT, and Jeff Likosar, Chief Financial Officer of ADT, will present at the virtual Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on March 9, 2021.

A live webcast and replay will be available through ADT’s investor relations website at investor.adt.com.

Over the last 12 months, ADT stock rose by 76.18%. The one-year ADT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.03. The average equity rating for ADT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.54 billion, with 816.35 million shares outstanding and 691.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, ADT stock reached a trading volume of 3479939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $10.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $13 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $10.75, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ADT stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ADT shares from 13.50 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ADT Stock Performance Analysis:

ADT Inc. [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +33.64. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.89.

Return on Total Capital for ADT is now 1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.14. Additionally, ADT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 314.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADT Inc. [ADT] managed to generate an average of -$30,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ADT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADT Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 10.60%.

ADT Inc. [ADT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,953 million, or 95.40% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 608,927,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,155,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.01 million in ADT stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $102.92 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly -14.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 23,797,107 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 24,147,570 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 677,154,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 725,099,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,739,535 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 10,417,173 shares during the same period.